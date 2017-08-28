Sony Promises to Knock Our Socks off with God of War 4 – New Combat Detailed

Executive Expresses Confidence in God of War 4 during GameStop Expo

God of War 4 is bringing Kratos back in a new world with new gameplay. Sony’s Santa Monica studio brought all sorts of changes to the franchise, and if the impressions of executives are anything to go by, they are paying off.

During the GameStop Expo in Las Vegas, Sony’s Vice President of Marketing Asad Qizilbash said that the game is in “the right place.” This comes after witnessing God of War 4‘s early footage; Qizilbash seemed confident in stating Santa Monica’s work would blow people away. And because of what he saw, he is calling the devs behind it a “phenomenal” team.

Unlike in previous installments, the combat will pit Kratos in 1v1 and 1v2 combat.Though there’s not as much carnage, the game requires players to be more strategic as a result – No more hacking through three opponents at once. Still, the game promises a more visceral and personal experience that will leave players sympathizing with Kratos during his quiet moments. Ironically, it’s also being called “the most brutal God of War ever.”

If there’s anything else to gather from his comments, it’s that the God of War 4 is on track to meet its release schedule. And that release is somewhere in early 2018. Be sure to check back for updates as they come along. Until then

Happy gaming.

SOURCE