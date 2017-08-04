Ghost Recon: Wildlands Has a Free 5 Hour Demo Out Right Now

Ubisoft Offering 5 Hour Demo for Ghost Recon: Wildlands Now

Recently Ubisoft announced an open beta would be available sometime this summer for the upcoming PvP mode for Ghost Recon: Wildlands, and now players will have even more opportunity to play the game! The popular open-world shooter, now has a free five hour demo available for both the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One! If you’ve been trying to decide whether it’s a game you’d actually like to pick up, this is the perfect time to do so.

Ubisoft is giving anyone on the fence about Ghost Recon: Wildlands quite a bit of gameplay to decide from during this free demo. In this trial, which is currently available to take part in, players will get to experience both single player and multiplayer co-op action! As of right now there is no end date for when this trial will disappear from the consoles, however if you decide to get in on the action, you have a time limit of 5 hours. Once you hit this limit, you will be unable to play anymore, but if you decide to purchase the full game, your progress from this demo carries over.

Unfortunately there is no demo available for PC players, as there is no trial to be found on either Steam or Uplay. Keep in mind that while this demo for Ghost Recon: Wildlands is available for free, only those with a PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold membership will be able to play co-op with friends, or multiplayer matchmaking. Those without the subscription can still play the single player mode.

You can find the Ghost Recon Wildlands demo in the PlayStation Store and the Xbox One Store, where it will be a 60 GB download, so make sure you have room on your console before downloading! For more information on the trial, you can visit the game’s official website.

Will you be trying the popular tactical shooter out? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

