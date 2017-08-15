Gamestop Getting a Bunch of Nintendo Switches This Week

Head Down to Your Local Gamestop For a Tiny Chance of Acquiring One

If you still haven’t gotten your hands on a Nintendo Switch, you’re in luck! Well, sort of. Gamestop will be sticking more Nintendo Switches on their shelves today or tomorrow. If you can make it down to a physical location, there’s a chance you could even snatch one up.

How many will be at every store, you ask? Why, no less than five units per location of course! On the grand scale, this still adds up a huge amount of systems hitting the market. But still, five per store? If six or more people go to each location with the same goal in mind, that’s already enough for a tidal wave of disappointment to hit Nintendo by Friday.

It seems like no amount of restocks is going to be enough to meet the high-powered consumer demand, but this has become a pretty familiar song-and-dance for Nintendo’s customers. How many years has it been since you could just walk into a store and buy a Nintendo product? Once again, this is an in-store only promotion, so constantly refreshing the Gamestop site won’t get you anywhere. Good luck, and may the odds be ever in your favour!

SOURCE