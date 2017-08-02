Friday the 13th Game Sells 1.8 Million Units and beyond, Even before Physical Release

Friday the 13th Game Sells 1.8 Million Units and beyond, and That’s Only the Digital Copies

Before the game has even had the chance to explode onto the scene in a physical format, the Friday the 13th game sells 1.8 million units digitally across all platform stores, marking a huge victory for indie game production and horror lovers alike. The recently released survival game that puts a unique take on the beloved American horror franchise took to Kickstarter earlier this year to gather the funds it needed to become a full-fledged game. Upon its release back in May, Friday the 13th: The Game became available for Windows PC via Steam, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 as a digital download for whichever system the player decided to snag it on.

Although Friday the 13th: The Game was a completely broken mess upon launch, fans of the franchise and newcomers alike have been indulging in the gory and psychological horror that Friday the 13th brings, and it’s very apparent from the numbers that the game has reeled in since. Gun Media and IllFonic are gearing up to release the physical edition of Friday the 13th: The Game into the hands of most major retailers for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Friday the 13th, October of this year.

Wes Keltner, Gun Media studio head, commented “It’s been a long two months from our team here at Gun and IllFonic. We have had an incredibly supportive and dedicated community since we launched, and while things haven’t been completely smooth we definitely feel confident moving forward. The team has grown and we are committed as we work to add more content, more kills, more to do and of course the single player component to the game. This game started as a dream and was supported by over 55,000 backers and has since become something larger. We have increased our staff, we’re squashing bugs and working with two third party teams to ensure the future of this game in all of it’s gory glory. Jason definitely lives, and it’s been an honor bringing him to fans, new and old.”

The upcoming physical retail version of Friday the 13th: The Game will be coming in October to most major retail outlets. The physical edition will feature an exclusive free Bloody Jason skin variant that can be applied to all playable Jason versions in-game and a free clothing pack that all playable camp counselors can wear.

SOURCE