For Honor Will Be Free To Play August 10th and 50% off for a Limited Time

Behold the State of the Game This Weekend

We are on the cusp of Season 3 of For Honor, and Ubisoft is finding ways to bring back players as well as introduce new ones. Hence, they’ve found a multitude of ways to update and improve the gaming experience. And to let newbies in on the action, they’re making the game free to play.

Starting August 10th, 12:01 AM PDT, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 owners will have access to For Honor at no cost. The same is true of PC players at 10 AM PDT. And from there, players will have until August 13th to enjoy all the game’s components. That means Campaign and Multiplayer will be playable.

Immediately after August 13th, newcomers will have the option to purchase the game at a 50% discount. This will be available for a limited time. Anyone who upgrades will be able to keep all of their progress from the free weekend. Therefore, if you really enjoyed the game, you’ll gain access to all the improved features coming soon. These include dedicated servers.

Pre-loads for the For Honor free weekend are available starting 9 PM PDT for PC and PS4. You can download and be ready to play as soon as the game becomes free. PC downloads can be found here while PS4 downloads can be found in the PSN store. When the free weekend begins, Xbox One owners can find the trial in the Games with Gold section.

Additional details can be found on the Ubisoft website. You’ll find everything you need to know about discounts and more.

Will you be taking part in the free weekend? Are you looking forward to any of the upcoming game changes? Drop a comment down below; let us know.

