For Honor Update 1.11 Arrives to Improve Gameplay, Add Classes, & Fix Exploits

With Ubisoft’s For Honor update 1.1, we witness the start of season 3. A variety of changes are coming alongside content additions. And, probably, more importantly, the game isn’t utterly broken anymore.

Season 3 means two new classes in the form of the Highlander and Gladiator. The Highlander represents Vikings’ new hybrid character who a large Claymore and offers a new, challenging move set. On the other hand, the Gladiator is a new Assassin for Knights that is easier to manage.

New maps in For Honor multiplayer include Sentinel, a cliffside watchtower themed after the Knights; you can find this location in all modes. Additionally, there’s the Viking Village, a location only unavailable in Dominion.

As for fixes to combat, the exploit that won a recent eSports tournament was fixed after one player used it to win the $10,000 cash prize. “Unlock Tech” has been addressed so that character attacks don’t become unparryable after unlocking weapons at the right time. Ubisoft is applying this fix across the board and is “currently working to remove this unintended behavior.”

A host of other new features are now present within the game, such as ranked play and better matchmaking. Ranked play is officially in the beta stages, so is subject to change. And as mentioned in previous courage, block damage has been increased in order to avoid constant blocking in the game. This in mind, Ubisoft has lowered the block damage bonus of weapon customizations by half.

For the full list of changes coming to For Honor update 1.1, you can visit the site here. Additional improvements will come over time, with Ubisoft on the road to dedicated servers. Check back for more of the latest.

