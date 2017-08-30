Share This

 

Fist of the North Star Game’s Devs Explain Why It Uses Older Graphics Engine

Upcoming Fist of the North Star Won’t Be Using Yakuza 6’s Dragon Engine

To the delight of many, Sega announced earlier this month that Yakuza developers are busy making a game based on the ultra violent anime, Fist of the North Star. Since its reveal trailer, more details have surfaced about the upcoming brawler such as the game’s graphic engine.
Fist of the North Star

In an online Sega stream a few days ago, Siliconera reports that Yakuza series general director Toshihiro Nagoshi shared two primary reasons behind the team opting out of Yakuza 6’s Dragon Engine when developing the upcoming Fist of the North Star game: familiarity and cel-shaded graphics. To start, the newer engine is still being worked on as the staff are still learning all its nuances. Thus, they went with an older engine that he says is more established and is capable of handling the performance they’re looking for. Secondly, they said that the newer engine is better suited for realistic graphics and would be harder to adapt it for the cell-shaded look. I’m unsure if they’re going with an older Yakuza game engine which one could imagine would also have the same issue.

Anyways, Fist of the North Star is set for a Japanese release on PS4 in 2018, and it still looks bloody impressive in that reveal trailer.

Source: Siliconera

