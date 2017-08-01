The First Deals With Gold for August Have Arrived Offering Plenty of AAA Titles

The First Deals With Gold for August 2017 Are Available Now
This week’s Deals with Gold have arrived, and they’re better than ever! The first deals of August are offering some big names, including Call of Duty and Tekken, so if you’re looking to play a new game, or even reunite with one from the past, Microsoft has what you’re looking for.
This week’s Deals with Gold are available now, until next Tuesday at 3 AM PST/6 AM EST. As is the case majority of the time, there is also a Spotlight sale going on as well, making the list of discounted titles and add-ons even longer! Some of the biggest games on sale include Call of Duty: Ghosts and NBA 2K17 for the Xbox One, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for the Xbox 360. You can find the full list of over 50 games below, which are available for purchase here.
Xbox One Deals
- Aaero* – 33% off
- Battlefield 4 Dragon’s Teeth* – 100% off
- BLACKHOLE: Complete Edition – 20% off
- Butcher* – 20% off
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition* – 50% off
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition* – 60% off
- Call of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition* – 60% off
- Call of Duty: Ghosts – Gold Edition* – 67% off
- Forza Horizon 2 Car Pass* – 80% off
- Forza Horizon 2 Deluxe – 10th Anniversary Edition* – 50% off
- Forza Horizon 2 Standard – 10th Anniversary Edition* – 40% off
- Forza Horizon 2 Ultimate – 10th Anniversary Edition* – 60% off
- Forza Motorsport 6 and Forza Horizon 2 Bundle* – 67% off
- Forza Motorsport 6 – NASCAR Expansion* – 75% off
- INSIDE & LIMBO Bundle* – 50% off
- Lost Grimoires: Stolen Kingdom* – 30% off
- Narcosis* – 40% off
- NBA 2K17 200,000 Virtual Currency* – 30% off
- NBA 2K17 450,000 Virtual Currency* – 40% off
- NBA 2K17 75,000 Virtual Currency* – 20% off
- NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition Gold* – 50% off
- NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition* – 50% off
- NBA 2K17* – 50% off
- One Hundred Ways* – 33% off
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero* – 33% off
- Sky Force Anniversary* – 30% off
- Skylanders SuperChargers Portal Owner’s Pack* – 60% off
- SteamWorld Dig* – 70% off
- Steel Rain X* – 25% off
- TEKKEN 7 – 25% off
- TEKKEN 7 – Deluxe Edition – 25% off
- The Assembly* – 50% off
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Deluxe Pack – 30% off
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Fallen Ghost – 20% off
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ghost Pack : Rebellion – 30% off
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ghost Pack : Unidad – 30% off
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Peruvian Connection Pack – 30% off
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands: Narco Road – 20% off
- Zenith* – 50% off
Xbox 360 Deals
- Alien Rage* – 80% off
- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare* – 50% off
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare* – 60% off
- Call of Duty: Ghosts* – 60% off
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2* – 50% off
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3* – 50% off
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle* – 50% off
- Dogfight 1942* – 80% off
- Enemy Front* – 80% off
- Forza Horizon 2* – 50% off
- NBA 2K17* – 67% off
- TEKKEN 6 – 67% off
- TEKKEN Tag Tournament 2 – 75% off
Just as reminder, the titles that have an asterisk beside their names are only available for Xbox Live Gold members.