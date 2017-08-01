The First Deals With Gold for August Have Arrived Offering Plenty of AAA Titles

The First Deals With Gold for August 2017 Are Available Now

This week’s Deals with Gold have arrived, and they’re better than ever! The first deals of August are offering some big names, including Call of Duty and Tekken, so if you’re looking to play a new game, or even reunite with one from the past, Microsoft has what you’re looking for.

This week’s Deals with Gold are available now, until next Tuesday at 3 AM PST/6 AM EST. As is the case majority of the time, there is also a Spotlight sale going on as well, making the list of discounted titles and add-ons even longer! Some of the biggest games on sale include Call of Duty: Ghosts and NBA 2K17 for the Xbox One, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for the Xbox 360. You can find the full list of over 50 games below, which are available for purchase here.

Xbox One Deals

Aaero* – 33% off

Battlefield 4 Dragon’s Teeth* – 100% off

BLACKHOLE: Complete Edition – 20% off

Butcher* – 20% off

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition* – 50% off

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition* – 60% off

Call of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition* – 60% off

Call of Duty: Ghosts – Gold Edition* – 67% off

Forza Horizon 2 Car Pass* – 80% off

Forza Horizon 2 Deluxe – 10th Anniversary Edition* – 50% off

Forza Horizon 2 Standard – 10th Anniversary Edition* – 40% off

Forza Horizon 2 Ultimate – 10th Anniversary Edition* – 60% off

Forza Motorsport 6 and Forza Horizon 2 Bundle* – 67% off

Forza Motorsport 6 – NASCAR Expansion* – 75% off

INSIDE & LIMBO Bundle* – 50% off

Lost Grimoires: Stolen Kingdom* – 30% off

Narcosis* – 40% off

NBA 2K17 200,000 Virtual Currency* – 30% off

NBA 2K17 450,000 Virtual Currency* – 40% off

NBA 2K17 75,000 Virtual Currency* – 20% off

NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition Gold* – 50% off

NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition* – 50% off

NBA 2K17* – 50% off

One Hundred Ways* – 33% off

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero* – 33% off

Sky Force Anniversary* – 30% off

Skylanders SuperChargers Portal Owner’s Pack* – 60% off

SteamWorld Dig* – 70% off

Steel Rain X* – 25% off

TEKKEN 7 – 25% off

TEKKEN 7 – Deluxe Edition – 25% off

The Assembly* – 50% off

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Deluxe Pack – 30% off

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Fallen Ghost – 20% off

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ghost Pack : Rebellion – 30% off

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ghost Pack : Unidad – 30% off

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Peruvian Connection Pack – 30% off

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands: Narco Road – 20% off

Zenith* – 50% off

Xbox 360 Deals

Alien Rage* – 80% off

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare* – 50% off

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare* – 60% off

Call of Duty: Ghosts* – 60% off

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2* – 50% off

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3* – 50% off

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle* – 50% off

Dogfight 1942* – 80% off

Enemy Front* – 80% off

Forza Horizon 2* – 50% off

NBA 2K17* – 67% off

TEKKEN 6 – 67% off

TEKKEN Tag Tournament 2 – 75% off

Just as reminder, the titles that have an asterisk beside their names are only available for Xbox Live Gold members. Are you planning on picking up any of the offered titles? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates on the latest deals.

SOURCE