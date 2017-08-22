Share This

 

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition Looks Friggin’ Adorable

Also Looks Pretty Robust for a Pocket Edition

A hot new version of Final Fantasy XV has just been announced! No, not that Windows version. The Pocket Edition! You know, for mobile? Wait, don’t click away yet!

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition

Still here? Okay, so I know that mobile is a super bad word in terms of games. But this one looks pretty good! You’ve got your cute character models, your fully-voiced cutscenes, actual combat and maybe even some fishing? The game is divided up into ten separate episodes, with the first one being free to download. After that, they’ll likely be a pretty pricey affair. This is Square Enix, after all. Their premium games tend to come at a premium cost.

It isn’t clear from the trailer just how much of the original game they’re reproducing on mobile, but there’s a lot of content crammed into those 90 seconds. There’s quick looks at the fighting system, the cooking mechanic and a few scenes from the game’s opening chapters. I can’t imagine this will contain the complete XV experience, but it will be interesting to see just how much makes it into the mobile version. There’s no set release date yet, but the first episode is coming out this fall.

