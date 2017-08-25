Final Fantasy XV for PC Almost Certainly Getting Nude Mods

Director Hajime Tabata Doesn’t Like the Idea, Won’t Forbid Them Regardless

Final Fantasy XV is coming to the PC, and that means two things: Gorgeous 4K gameplay and mods. With mods of course come the possibility of nude mods as well. So, how does the team at Square Enix feel about this?

Hajime Tabata, Final Fantasy XV’s director, responded to this particular quandary at this year’s Gamescom. According to Tabata, modding’s mischievous potential was a common worry among the team. “When we were getting together for discussion, all the people together in the project were airing out their worries, [nude mods] were something most people were really worried about.” After all, no one wants to see their brainchild stripped bare in front of the whole world, right?

Yet Tabata won’t forbid them. More specifically, he wants to “leave it to the moral sense of all the players out there.” This isn’t the same as approval or condemnation, exactly. More like he wants players to do the right thing here. They won’t, obviously. Nude mods are going to pop up as soon as the game comes out on PC. This is an inevitability as certain as the sunrise. Most people won’t mess about with mods like this, but being able to change things up is one of the best parts of PC gaming. Without mods, all PC gamers have is an inflated sense of smugness about their style of gaming. Final Fantasy XV will be coming to the PC in early 2018.

SOURCE