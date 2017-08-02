Final Fantasy XV ‘Comrades’ Multiplayer Beta Now Available for Download

If You’ve Thought about Playing FFXV with Friends, Your Chance Is Coming

On August 3rd, the new multiplayer beta test for Final Fantasy XV will begin. Before then, players can go ahead and download the new content titled Comrades. However, this is a beta test and only available to buyers of the Season Pass.

The download is currently available in North America. Considering the size of the DLC, you’ll definitely want to get a head start. We’re talking a large 12.8 gigabytes on the PS4 and 13.8 on the Xbox One

Interestingly, the DLC takes up its own tile on the PS4 desktop, standing apart from the main game. This may be Square Enix’s way of inferring that it’s a stand-alone experience. For one, you won’t be playing as any of the game’s main characters. You can discover everything we know about the DLC by visiting us here.

Comrades represent the next paid DLC coming to the game. Fortunately, developers are still paving our paths with free content. Update 1.13 released yesterday, delivering on those long-promised exosuits.

Square Enix is in it for the long haul. Expect more news and more content drops for Final Fantasy XV as time goes by.

