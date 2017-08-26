Final Fantasy XV Director Exploring a Dedicated Level Editor for PC Release

Final Fantasy XV PC Release Has Massive Potential

With Square-Enix’s bro’ad trip, Final Fantasy XV, adding some Assassin Creed‘s DLC, mobile version, multiplayer, and a PC port too, it looks like the fifteenth installment still has plenty of gas in the tank. While plenty of content updates are still en route for the console versions, the PC version is shaping up to be quite the behemoth with recent comments from the developers.







In a recent interview at Gamescom with Engadget, Final Fantasy XV director, Hajime Tabata revealed that the team is considering a dedicated level editor.

There are were limitations to the game to ensure it ran on consoles, but that’s less of an issue with PCs — especially when it comes to modding. PC gaming has a culture of customization and modification, and we want to ensure that those gamers can do what they want to the game. We’re looking into the possibilities of a dedicated level editor — we want to ensure that gamers will be playing FFXV for a long time to come.

The last bit where Tabata notes that they want players returning to Final Fantasy XV aligns with the company’s new “games as a service” initiative.

The PC port will also include the post-launch DLC content and even a new first-person mode too (not sure how fun that’ll be with Warp Strikes). Besides that, the developers are supporting the idea of fans modding the PC version. That reason will be the trump reason to pick up the PC version as console players will miss out on the magic of the inevitable nude mod that lets Noctis’ boyband bare it all out while liberating Lucis.

Hopefully, if the Level Editor mode happens, it’ll also make its way to consoles too.

Source: Engadget