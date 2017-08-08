Final Fantasy XIV Exceeds 10 Million Players Worldwide

Final Fantasy XIV Continues to Be a Critical Hit with Gamers

Square Enix celebrated a milestone for Final Fantasy XIV as the MMORPG recently exceeded 10 million players worldwide. The press release notes that it includes trial accounts, but this figure is still impressive, nonetheless. It’s great to see the online title reach such peaks after it received one Hell of a Phoenix Down when the game was completely scrapped and rebuilt. Since 2013, the game has been steadily pumping out content, fixes, and of course, big scale expansions to give players continued reasons to log-in back to Eorzea. Or, if you’re like me, letting that subscription continue to run each month.





Beyond the exciting number, the studio also recently dropped Patch 4.06 which saw some buffs across the board for Dragoons, Ninjas, Archers, Machinists, and Summoners. Besides that, it also marked the start of the annual Moonfire Faire seasonal event where players can take on new quests, including a fight against a perennial Final Fantasy 6 favorite, Ultros. Plenty of event-exclusive loot to be had!

On August 27th, it will be four years since the title was re-released as Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn for PlayStation 3.

Source: Press Release