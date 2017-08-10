Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition Comes with the Return of Pip-Boy Edition

Everything to Love about Fallout 4 in One Package

One of the critically acclaimed titles that helped define 2015, Fallout 4, is making a return in Bethesda’s new Game of the Year Edition. What makes this so special is that it’s arriving with all the additions that also made it great in 2016. We’re talking 6 DLC alongside the base game, and that’s not even counting mod support. But yes, there’s mod support for PC and console.

Fallout 4 represents Bethesda’s most ambitious game. Winner of the 2016 BAFTA and D.I.C.E. Awards, players brave the Boston wasteland after a nuclear disaster. As the sole survivor of vault 111, you wake up to a world turned upside down. From there, it becomes your sandbox. Journey through the wasteland alongside companions to complete quests; customize your character to your heart’s content, craft weapons, build shelters, and murder any raider, mutant, and irradiated monster that gets in your way.

As mentioned, Fallout 4 comes with an updated game alongside all the DLC released; these include Far Harbor, Vault-Tec Workshop, Contraptions Workshop, Nuka World, Wasteland Workshop and Automatron. New copies will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 26.

Furthermore, Bethesda is celebrating the arrival of their new Game of the Year Edition with the return of the Pip-Boy Collector’s Edition. This new boxed set is available in limited quantities and coming to North America. As of today, pre-orders are available on Amazon. Find them for Xbox One, PC, and PS4 today.

