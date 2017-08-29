Fallout 4 Creation Club Launches with Morgan’s Armor from Prey & More

Download Add-ons from Bethesda’s New Content Library

Bethesda went ahead and announced Creation Club back at E3 2017, almost creating a fallout between developers and fans of mods. Proceeding with their plan, however, Creation Club is now live for Fallout 4. Players can go ahead and download new content, today.

For those who aren’t aware, Creation Club is a library of add-ons curated by Bethesda and fully compatible with Fallout 4 and Skyrim: Special Edition. Working alongside independent partners, the developer is able to consistently deliver new content. Unlike mods, however, add-ons from Creation Club are purchased using a currency that is bought with real-world cash. Fortunately, it creates a cash flow for the independent modders who work alongside Bethesda. Hence, there’s a likelihood that skilled modders will keep returning with fresh, worthwhile content.

Bethesda has kicked off Creation Club with several new items players can purchase and download right away. Each item is made available through different means, some through quests while others are dropped in your inventory. Examples from the current lineup include Chinese Stealth Armor from Fallout 3, Modular Military Backpack that increases carry weight, Morgan’s Space Suit from Prey, and even a new piece of Power Armor themed after Giddyup Buttercup.

You can learn more at the official website. The library of items is available for PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Credits are transferable between Xbox One and PC versions of Fallout 4 and Skyrim, but not for the PlayStation 4.

Now that it’s finally here, let us know your thoughts on Bethesda’s Creation Club. Do you think mods should stay as they have always been or do you think it’s a great idea for modders to get paid for Bethesda-curated content? Comment below.

