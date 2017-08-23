Psyonix Reveals Exclusive Battle-Cars for Switch Version of Rocket League

Exclusive Battle-Cars Are Designed After … You Know Who

Psyonix, revealed the Nintendo exclusive Battle-Cars coming to Rocket League in a new trailer! Watch below:





Available as special unlockables when Rocket League launches on Nintendo Switch sometime in the Christmas shopping season of 2017, the first Battle-Cars named Mario NSR and Luigi NSR are based on the iconic Nintendo characters … of the same name. Look, they’re cars painted like the Bros. Whether or not players use the Mario or Luigi NSR will depend on which team color they select before the match — Mario for the Orange team and Luigi for the Blue team. The second exclusive Battle-Car is Samus’ Gunship from Metroid. Samus’ Gunship also has two different variations based upon what team color a player chooses, and are styled after different Varia Suits.

Both cars also have specialized boosts, called “Super Star” for the Mario and Luigi NSR and “Wave Beam” for Samus’ Gunship. The Nintendo Battle-Cars and other Nintendo Switch additions, including local wireless multiplayer and Mario and Luigi Toppers, will be available when Rocket League comes to the Nintendo Switch.

SOURCE: PRESS RELEASE