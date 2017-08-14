An Exciting Launch Trailer for Agents of Mayhem Has Been Released Showing off All Kinds of Fun

The Agents of Mayhem Launch Trailer Has Arrived

The newest game from Volition, Agents of Mayhem, is just one day away, and to celebrate an official launch trailer has been released, called “Who You Gonna Call.” The newest title from the Saints Row developer is an open-world adventure set to rival the original series with just as much, if not more, pure unadulterated fun.

Even though Agents of Mayhem will be officially released tomorrow, August 15th, the cinematic trailer showing off some badass moments between the playable characters, is just what we needed to get even more excited about the release tomorrow. And as if it doesn’t look awesome enough, the trailer is definitely a nod to Ghostbusters! Agents of Mayhem is an open-world action game that sets the 12 agents of the M.A.Y.H.E.M organization against the supervillain company L.E.G.I.O.N., also known as the League of Evil Gentlemen Intent on Obliterating Nations. The game is set after the events of Devil’s Night, in a futuristic Seoul, South Korea.

As you may know, the new game from Volition offers intense, fast-paced gameplay that encourages players to triple jump around the city, and to experiment with a variety of agents, and different sets of trios. This is the best way to find the three characters that will best suit your playstyle as your progress through the game.

Agents of Mayhem is available both digitally and in stores, where if you pre-ordered the title, bonuses such as a Saints Row favourite, Johnny Gat, would be available. You can check out the exciting launch trailer below, and look out for the official release of Agents of Mayhem tomorrow on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Are you picking up Agents of Mayhem? Let us know why or why not in the comments below

