Empyre: Lords of the Sea Gates Splashes Down This October

Empyre Being Penned by Renowned Comic/Writer Artist, Paul Noth

Empyre: Lords of the Sea Gates has been given a release date of October 4th, announced Coin Operated Games today.

The top-down isometric RPG seems to have the makings of a hit thanks to an intriguing premise and some seriously great game developing veterans. Empyre: Lords of the Sea Gates takes place in a Neo-Victorian New York circa 1911 in which the city has been flooded by rising oceans. To make matters worse, the fresh water pipes have stopped working and there is no more fresh water to drink. This kick starts your hero’s journey of embarking on a quest to find a fresh water supply, all the while meeting new party members and battling foes that stand in your way.

The story is being penned by Paul Noth, a popular writer and a staff cartoonist for The New Yorker magazine. Noth’s other works include creating the “Pale Force” series for the Late Night with Conan O’Brien show as well as developing shows for Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, and Nickelodeon.

“We are very honored that Paul is working with us on the storyline for Empyre: Lords of the Sea Gates,” said John Randall, Creative Director of Empyre. “He is a world class writer, and has been invaluable to us with helping to shape the direction of our games’ signature Neo-Victorian story and experience.”

While Empyre is set in an alternate history scenario, the development team has made it clear that they are incorporating elements from real life history such as authentic items like medicinal poisons and tonics. Objectives and side quests have been designed to depict what sort of experiences someone from the 19th century would have.

Coin Operated Games may be relatively new but the team is composed of veterans from Crytek, Creative Assembly, Codemasters, and Digital Reality. You can read more about it on our announcement article last month.

Empyre will be releasing on PC via Steam. Let us know what you think about it in the comments below.

SOURCE: Press Release