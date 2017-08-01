Command Enormous Starships in Dreadnought, Now in Open Beta

Helm Some Colossal Space Battles on PS4 with Dreadnought

Dreadnought is here! Well, it’s mostly here. The open beta for the super-sized space battle sim is now available on PS4. Not only that, but it’s a free-to-play open beta. If you wile away the hours dreaming of commanding an absolutely enormous starship in laser-drenched combat, then this is your lucky day, no?

For those of you who have not been dreaming of such things, the game’s premise follows as thus: You pilot the enormous ship, participating in tactical, team-based battles in different multiplayer modes, either against each other or against hordes of enemies in the brand new Havoc Mode. Of course, there’s also the deathmatch combat to muck about in if you just want to attack friends and strangers with massive banks of lasers. And after all, who doesn’t want a complex laser array at their fingertips, ready to decide the fate of a star system and establish a proper pecking order among ship captains?

There’s a whole bunch of ships to figure out and acquire, and they all have little differences. You’ve got your different decals, weapons, modules and classes to set them all apart. For a better idea of what the game entails, scope out some embedded video! The game is also in open beta on PC. There’s no set release date for either version, but we’ll keep you posted as new information drops. Good luck and godspeed!

