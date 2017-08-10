Dragon’s Dogma Remaster on XB1 & PS4 Arrives October 3rd for $29.99

Game Includes Expansion Content and Updates

The stunning RPG from Capcom is making a return. Not long ago we received news that Dragon’s Dogma, the critically acclaimed title of the last generation, would be getting a remaster. It’s since been confirmed that the remaster is coming October 3rd. Furthermore, it will arrive at a $29.99 price tag.

Dragon’s Dogma originally released for PC, PS3, and Xbox 360 at the retail price of $59.99. For $29.99, however, you’re not only getting the original game you’re also getting the expansion: Dark Arisen. It includes an entirely separate area in the form of Bitterblack Isle, adding a new level cap, enemies, and gear.

Alongside news of a release date, we received a new trailer showcasing the revamped graphics. Gameplay footage below showcases visuals from the base game as well as the expansion. See how it holds up.

Like before, Dragon’s Dogma lets you embark on a journey with at least one customizable companion and two others. The title offers a large open world with a cinematic storyline. A multitude of classes lets you decide how you fight and take down monsters. You’ll find just as much customization options when it comes to your character. Thanks to the online aspect of the game and a New Game Plus, there’s plenty of replayability.

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen Remastered will arrive for the PS4 and Xbox One. Did you play the RPG during the last generation? What are your impressions of the remastered footage? Let us know if you’ll be picking it up in the comments below.

