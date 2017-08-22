Dragon Ball FighterZ Getting a Closed Beta Next Month

Sign up for Some Delicious Anime-Style Combat Today

Perhaps you, the Dragon Ball fanatic, are a little worn out with the steady stream of releases associated with the franchise. Maybe you want something a little different that’s also totally rad? Well, Dragon Ball FighterZ is likely right up your alley. If what you’ve seen so far has you curious, you can sign up for the closed beta today.

Now, to be clear, this is a console closed beta. PC players are just going to have to wait for their own separate beta at a later date. Signups are available here for PS4 owners and through the Xbox Insider program for Xbox One players. The beta will run from September 16th to the 17th. So, maybe book a day off? It’s a slim window, but it should be enough to get a good feel for the game.

There’s also been a collector’s edition announced, although pre-orders are not yet live. The Collector’s Edition will come with a few sexy items, including:

A copy of DRAGON BALL FighterZ

7” Goku statue with exclusive “Manga Dimension” coloring

Exclusive STEELBOOK

Three Art Boards

A CollectorZ box to house all the items listed above

The addition of the ‘Z’ at the end of ‘Collector’ is a nice touch. We’ll be sure to let you know when pre-orders go live. Dragon Ball FighterZ is set to release in 2018 for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

SOURCE: Press Release