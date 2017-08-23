Life Is Strange Creators Partner with Bandai Namco for New Venture

Dontnod Is Prepping Their next, New Emotional Experience

Dontnod, developers behind the critically-acclaimed Life is Strange and upcoming Vampyr, have partnered with Bandai Namco to deliver a never-before seen IP. According to MCV, the partnership will bring about a completely new narrative experience for fans of both parties.

Bandai Namco stated that the new IP has been in development since 2016. As for the details, they’re willing to reveal that the game is set in a fictional city within the US. As you can imagine, this allows for all sorts of creativity while attracting a worldwide audience. Such is the goal. And just as in previous Dontnod projects, the publisher claimed this one will include “a fair dose of investigation.” Hervé Hoerdt, VP of marketing at Bandai Namco, had this to say:

“We want [new IPs] to make up 50 per cent of our business, and we’re achieving this by developing long-term partnerships with a few studios. The first visible part of this was Little Nightmares, and we’ve been extremely happy [with it], but this is only the start of something. We also recently released Get Even, and now we’re very happy to partner with Dontnod.

“Dontnod was a kind of rough diamond – very much a rising star, I would say – and with the success of Life is Strange, it’s the first big player in terms of quality business model, vision, and we think that’s a good strategy that fits. It was the right moment, so we decided to partner [with them].”

Additional information says the story for this nameless game has not been finalized. Furthermore, it’s being developed by a separate group of senior Dontnod members. So fans can rest easy knowing that Life is Strange 2 is still in the works and not being stalled on account of this latest project. But, we won’t know more until 2018.

Hoerdt continued by saying that gamers can expect “triple-A quality” and a “very emotional experience.” Basically, everything we’ve come to expect from the developer will be reflected in this venture. Here’s to looking forward. Below, you can find the game’s only concept art released thus far.

