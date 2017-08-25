Divinity: Original Sin 2 Will Be Fully Voiced

Divinity: Original Sin 2 Gets 10, 000 Lines More Immersive

With three weeks away from Divinity: Original Sin 2‘s release on Steam, Larian Studios revealed a pretty huge milestone for the game in its 42nd Kickstarter update: the CRPG will be fully voiced! Considering the vast amount of text in the game, this is no small feat. When asked a few months ago about the game being fully voiced, the studio previously thought making the game fully voiced would be too big a beast with an estimated 10, 000 lines due to the sequel’s huge number of NPCs, more origin stories, and different character voices too.





To do this, they hired four recording studio to get all that recording done. I think fans would have understood if they opted to be more conservative for their voiced scenes, but Larian Studios went above and beyond here to deliver a more complete version of the game for the fans. The update also made mention of another milestone for the studio as it had a live recording session of an orchestra, a first for the studio’s twenty-year history.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is still scheduled for an official release on September 14th on PC after some time on Early Access.

Source: Kickstarter