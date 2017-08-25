Share This

 

Divinity: Original Sin 2 Will Be Fully Voiced

Divinity: Original Sin 2 Gets 10, 000 Lines More Immersive

With three weeks away from Divinity: Original Sin 2‘s release on Steam, Larian Studios revealed a pretty huge milestone for the game in its 42nd Kickstarter update: the CRPG will be fully voiced! Considering the vast amount of text in the game, this is no small feat. When asked a few months ago about the game being fully voiced, the studio previously thought making the game fully voiced would be too big a beast with an estimated 10, 000 lines due to the sequel’s huge number of NPCs, more origin stories, and different character voices too.

Divinity: Original Sin 2

To do this, they hired four recording studio to get all that recording done. I think fans would have understood if they opted to be more conservative for their voiced scenes, but Larian Studios went above and beyond here to deliver a more complete version of the game for the fans. The update also made mention of another milestone for the studio as it had a live recording session of an orchestra, a first for the studio’s twenty-year history.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is still scheduled for an official release on September 14th on PC after some time on Early Access.

Source: Kickstarter

