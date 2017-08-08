Destiny 2’s New Multiplayer Trailer Is All about Wrecking the Competition

Here Are the Highlights of 4v4 PvP

Many new experiences are coming with Destiny 2, the sequel that allegedly improves upon every aspect of the first game. While much of the game still remains a mystery, Bungie is releasing previews in inklings. And since we didn’t get to witness 4v4 PvP in the beta, they’re giving us a glimpse of it now.

Along with many new facets introduced in the initial game reveal, one of them was the scaling down of Player-vs-Player multiplayer. The reasoning for this was to make it easy for friends to play together. Furthermore, it allows a more intimate experience with smaller squads. Bungie believes it will encourage better cooperation. We’ll just have to wait and see. For now, here’s Destiny 2’s 4v4 mode.

4v4 in Destiny 2 is all about ‘Control,’ ‘Countdown,’ and ‘Survival.’ In these three modes, players will battle to hold points, defend or attack detonations or outlast the opposing team, respectively.

We must remember, however, that Destiny 2 goes beyond its multiplayer. This time around, devs are promising a long-winding story for players to enjoy. As a matter of fact, they believe there’s so much content it might just annoy people. And even after release, there will be more story huge story DLC to keep players entertained.

Lastly, as you take part in the epic story of Destiny 2 you can snack on the recently announced Destiny 2-themed Pop-Tarts and energy drinks arriving this Fall.

While Bungie has many reasons for changing up multiplayer, the players ultimately decide if the change is worth it. So let us know. Do you have an opinion on 4v4 vs the 6v6 we saw in the first game? Let us know where you stand in the comments down below.

SOURCE: Press Release