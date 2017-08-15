Destiny 2 Endgame: Loadouts Will Be Locked and Strikes Will Be Timed

Changes Will Allegedly Reduce Replays

Bungie seems to have hit that inevitable impasse where players stop playing the game the way devs intended. So they’re hoping to fix this, and how they go about doing it is subject to player debate. According to Edge Magazine, Destiny 2 will have timed Weekly Nightfalls and have loadouts locked during certain endgame content.

As reported by Eurogamer, the purpose of changes from Destiny 1 to Destiny 2 are to encourage more group strategy. This way, players spend less time getting killed in boss battles. In an ideal world, I guess, the idea is to increase the win rate. Moreover, Bungie is eliminating exploits. Players will no longer find it viable to aggro the boss and slowly chip away at its health. A 15-minute timer says players must be prudent and proactive. Of course, timers may vary from Strike to Strike.

In addition, players will be further limited via locked loadouts. No more switching out slots mid-battle, and no more changing subclasses. How you begin the Strike will be how you end it. Therefore, guardians may have to pick loadouts that compliment/compensate for one another.

Lastly, a third coming change encourages more experimentation with energy weapons. Certain enemies will start carrying elemental shields that, when destroyed by the right energy weapon, will explode and cause major damage. Thus, if you discover such an enemy within a Strike and don’t have the proper energy weapon equipped, you can’t make a change to exploit it.

Destiny 2 arrives September 6, 2017. What are your thoughts on the endgame changes? Let us know if you’re fine or skeptical in the comments down below.

