Destiny 2 Gets Launch Trailer with More Story Than the Entire First Game

More of the Riveting Story and High-Octane Action from Destiny

Some additional Destiny 2 footage comes out of this year’s Gamescom. Bungie has been releasing new gameplay and story info with every event, and since is the last month before launch, we’re receiving the official launch trailer.

Judging by the cinematic dialogue, this launch trailer immediately follows the events of the demo. We see the fate of The Speaker as he falls into the hands of Ghaul, the game’s main antagonist. As evidenced by everything we’ve seen thus far, the focus of this installment is the Guardians’ war against the Red Legion – A Cabal faction. Despite Bungie’s broadcasting this sequel as “a world without light,” it doesn’t look like the player’s powers is hindered in any sort of way. We’ll see where it leads once the game arrives on September 6.

As for how the game looks in its current state, you can catch the new launch trailer below:

Even after the main story of Destiny 2 is completed, EA and Bungie have promised large expansions to continue the lore, adding that there will be more variety than the Destiny 1 expansions.

In other news, it was recently confirmed that Destiny 2 will arrive on PC exclusively through Battle.net. So if you were hoping to discover the game on Steam, it’s officially not happening.

Will you be picking up Destiny 2? If so, let us know what changes you’re looking forward to most. Until more updates arrive,

Happy gaming.