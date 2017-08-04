Destiny 2 Pre-Orders Very High; DLC Will Be as Important as the Main Game

We Could Be Looking at Large Destiny 2 Expansions

Speaking at an earnings call today, Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg delivered an overview of the company’s prospects for Destiny 2. The short version; they’re very high. He added that DLC expansions will be as important as the main game.

Following the success of the Destiny 2 beta, publisher Activision tallied up the player response. “We received almost universally positive feedback from both the press and the fans alike,” Hirshberg said, adding that Bungie is getting the game where it needs to be with development “closing strong.”

Another reason the company seems so optimistic for Destiny 2 is that they’re bringing it to the PC. With localization for new countries and delivering the game on Blizzard’s massively popular battlenet, the PC edition is set to perform well in the market.

And speaking of the market, pre-orders for Destiny 2 premium bundles have been incredibly high. Many players will be experiencing they yet unannounced premium DLC. And Hirshberg added that these will be very important. How important? Activision’s CEO claims that expansions for this sequel will be wildly relevant:

“Finally, and maybe most importantly with a game like this, Destiny is so engaging that the follow-on content is almost as important if not as important as the main game.”

In order to deliver their post-launch content at a reasonable pace, Activision brought on more studios. Hirshberg added that its “Widening [its] stable of developers to keep up with demand for more content.” Thus, High Moon Studios and Vicarious Visions are currently working alongside Bungie to deliver more DLC content quicker than was managed with Destiny 1.

Destiny 2 launches for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6. PC copies will come later in October. Before then, pre-order players can experience the PC beta kicking off on August 28. Everyone else can participate the day after until it ends on August 31st.

