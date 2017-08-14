Crash Bandicoot Remaster Overtakes the Last Call of Duty in UK Sales

Could Crash Go on for a Seventh Week?

In what has proven to be a stellar return to form, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy has taken the top spot in UK sales for the sixth week. According to gi.biz, the fan-favorite remaster saw a week-on-week sales decrease of only 1%, and it still managed to top other big names.

Crash Bandicoot’s hitting no.1 officially places it ahead of the last UK contender, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. Another Activision title, Infinite Warfare managed to survive 5 weeks at no.1 before giving way to the competition. And that was at the end of 2016, lasting into the start of 2017.

Just as impressive as Crash Bandicoot’s staying power is the return of three Bethesda games to the top 5. That’s right: Fallout 4, Dishonored 2, and Doom now sit at spots 2, 4, and 5 respectively. Fallout 4‘s place at no.2 can be attributed to the release of the Game of the Year Edition and return of the Pip-Boy Edition. However, all three games saw a sales decrease, Doom’s numbers falling by as much as 34%.

As for the rest of the chart, it’s more of the usual suspects. Neither of last week’s major releases, LawBreakers and Hellblade, found steam in the UK. As Boss Key CEO Cliff Bleszinski mentioned, they are, for lack of a better term, “double-A” titles, whereas everything in the top ten is triple-A. See for yourself down below.

Remember that sales recorded in the chart are for physical retail and do not include digital sales. Interestingly, with the exception of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is the only game available for one platform. This gives the remaster by Vicarious Visions a strong outlook, especially considering future release on other platforms.

