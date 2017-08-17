Analyst Says the Delay of Crackdown 3 Won’t Affect Xbox One X Launch Sales

Will the Crackdown 3 Delay Impact Xbox One X Launch Sales?

With the lack of exclusive titles at launch available for the Xbox One X, Crackdown 3 was its saving grace, set to launch on the same day as the console. The key word here being was. Even though Microsoft has announced that Crackdown 3 will be delayed until Spring 2018, Michael Pachter says that this won’t impact Xbox One X sales at launch.

The year started out with Microsoft cancelling Scalebound, and now that Crackdown 3 has been delayed until next year, it’s not looking too great for the Xbox One X. Microsoft has stated the reason behind the delay is because they need more time to fulfill the promise of an awesome gaming experience. But according to Michael Pachter, a well known analyst in the industry, this delay is not as disastrous for the console’s launch as we might think. “Delays are pretty regular and to be expected. The game isn’t done, and the delay isn’t really very long, probably six to eight months. Not an issue at all, if people are buying Xbox One X for Crackdown, they’ll buy it in March instead of November.”

Pachter states that the delay of Crackdown 3 will not affect the Xbox One X sales at launch, as he doesn’t expect sales to be that high in the first place, considering the target niche and price point. “I don’t think Xbox One X sales are going to be very high in the first place because of price, and don’t think a six to eight month delay for Crackdown makes any material difference.”

This makes complete sense, but it doesn’t negate the disappointment many are feeling with another delay in production for Crackdown 3. I guess we’ll never know how much of a difference Crackdown 3 would have made on the Xbox One X launch sales. Either way, the Xbox One X will be released on November 7th for $499 USD, and it was just announced that pre-orders will be available starting August 27th.

Are you planning on picking up an Xbox One X at launch? Or at all? Does the delay of Crackdown 3 make a difference for you? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates.

