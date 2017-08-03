Conan Exiles Heads to The Frozen North This Month

Beat That Summer Heat with the Latest Conan Exiles Expansion

Summer heat wave got you down? Melting in your expensive computer chair? Pretend you’re someplace cold with the The Frozen North, the newest free expansion for Conan Exiles!

Funcom has outdone themselves with this one, adding 70% more landmass for a whopping zero dollars. Not just an aesthetic shift, adventuring in this new territory requires you to dress for the weather, lest you freeze to death. So, maybe grab more than a loincloth for this trip. You can also get drunk to stave off the frosty weather. Which seems like a dangerous idea. But what do I know? This is Barbarian business. If they say booze can prevent frostbite, I’m not gonna argue.

You can also do stuff like fish, farm bees, cook and find a newer, scarier god to worship. Someone more in line with your need to crush your enemies. Like Ymir, the Lord of Storm and War! This next expansion will be debuting on PC and Xbox One on August 16th, 2017. Hopefully the game will leave Early Access sometime in the first quarter of 2018. Is it weird to drop expansions before the base game is “out” in the proper sense of the word? Perhaps. Even so, The Frozen North (and the associated updates) looks like it’s bringing big changes to Conan Exiles.

SOURCE: Press Release