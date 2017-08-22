CD Projekt RED Announces Gwent Campaign and eSports Tournaments

Here’s What You Need to Know about the Future of The Witcher Card Game

CD Projekt RED is breaking into the realm of card games with a bang. Today, they’ve revealed the all-new campaign mode coming to Gwent, Thronebreaker. Thronebreaker takes after the Witcher lore and follows the conquest of character Meve. As the warrior Queen of two northern realms, she is tasked with stopping a foreign invasion. Catch a tease in the new trailer below.

Turns out Gwent won’t just be a multiplayer title. The card game’s campaign will explore the world of The Witcher, offering game modes that drastically alter the tactics employed in typical battles. According to a press release:

“Throughout the campaign, players will explore new and never-before-seen parts of The Witcher world, embark on thought-provoking quests, gather resources, as well as engage in custom-made story battles, which twist the game’s rules in wildly unexpected ways.”

You can learn more about the campaign at playgwent.com. Judging by the fact that this campaign has a name, there may be others in the future. If the developer’s goal is to bring more of the Witcher world to us, you can expect more major characters to obtain a story.

But news of a campaign was accompanied by another announcement. Developers are introducing “Gwent Masters” into the game’s competitive system. By participating in the special eSports-oriented mode, players will battle to the top of ladders that may ultimately lead to their entry into official and/or licensed tournaments. By proving you’re the best, you become eligible for prizes. Find out everything there is to know in the video below.

With this new content introduced into Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, the game is officially expanding. No word on when it will arrive, but estimation is by the end of this year or early next year. For more information on the competitive aspect, you can visit masters.playgwent.com. Gwent and all content are made available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Be sure to check back for more of the latest updates from CD Projekt Red. Until then,

Happy gaming.

SOURCE: Press Release