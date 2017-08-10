Cat Lovers Are Going to Love Cat Sorter VR

You’ve Cat to Be Kitten Me Right Meow

Finally, a VR game that we can paw-sitively get behind! Pawmigo Games has announced and dated Cat Sorter VR, a VR experience that tasks players to “find, fix, and have fun sniffing out flawed cats and returning them to normeowl.” We swear that was in the press release.

As described above, Cat Sorter VR involves finding defective cats, removing and replacing parts, and putting them back together. Gasp, you can even replace parts with parts of different animals! It also makes for a great party experience between friends and families as they compete for the best score and to become the ultimate cat sorter. It’s designed to be a casual and fun experience targeted for all ages. We wouldn’t be surprised if this goes on to be a huge success for Pawmigo.

“Cat Sorter VR is unlike any cat game with simple pick-up-and-play control mechanics,” said Pawmigo founder and game designer, Spencer Stuard. “We are delighted to give cat lovers attending CatCon the opportunity to be the very first to experience the fresh gameplay and light-hearted humor of Cat Sorter VR.”

Cat Sorter VR will be available via Steam on August 29th for the HTC Vive. Furthermore, attendees of CatCon 2017 can get a hands-on demo at Pawmigo’s Booth. CatCon 2017 will be at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, CA from August 12 to the 13th. For more information, make sure to check out Pawmigo’s official website.

Stuard founded the company in 2016 having previously worked at Nightschool Studio (the team behind the excellent OXENFREE), Jam City, and Disney Interactive. Pawmigo is a small team dedicated to making games for mobile, console, and of course, VR.

Let us know what you think about Cat Sorter VR and whether you believe it’s the purr-fect VR game in the comments below.

SOURCE: Press Release