Capcom Is Preparing Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2 for Nintendo Switch

On the heels of announcing extra Nintendo Switch support due to the sales success of Ultra Street Fighter II, Capcom is preparing to release the original Resident Evil Revelations and its sequel for the Nintendo Switch late 2017.

An exclusive Switch retail combo pack called Resident Evil Revelations Collection will be available which will include Revelations 1 on a cartridge as well as a digital download voucher for Revelations 2. It will hit retail stores later this year for $39.99. Both titles can also be downloaded individually from the Switch eShop for $19.99.

Capcom announced the PS4 and Xbox One port of Resident Evil Revelations last month which will arrive on August 29th. It will be a port of the Xbox 360 and PS3 versions which were already a cleaned-up port of the 2012 3DS release. The PS4/Xbox One/Switch versions contain everything from the original game with updated visuals, all DLC, and a newly remixed Raid Mode stage called The Ghost Ship: Chaos. PS4 North American owners will receive an exclusive theme from Truant Pixel if they pre-order the game anytime between now and its release.

Resident Evil Revelations 2 was originally released in 2015 for PS4 and Xbox One. At the time, Capcom experimented with it by releasing it in episodic parts across four weeks. A boxed version containing all of the episodes and some DLC was available in stores once the final episode was released. The Switch version will not be broken up in parts and will download as a single game.

It is nice to see added support from Capcom on the Switch but it would be extra nice if we can get some original titles and not years-old ports. Perhaps we’ll see that happen as time goes on. Either way, playing some Resident Evil on the go is definitely something we can get behind.

