Capcom Is Celebrating 30 Years of Street Fighter II in a Really Cool Way

Only 5500 Copies Being Made So Street Fighter Fans Better Act Fast

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the original Street Fighter II: The World Warrior on the SNES. With the help of iam8bit, Capcom is celebrating the influential 16-bit fighter by releasing an “ultra premium throwback” special edition that harkens back to the 90’s.

Don’t adjust your screen. Yes, that is a brand-new manufactured and playable SNES cartridge in super hot red. Well actually, it’s being called “Opaque Rye Headband Red.” There will also be a “Glow-in-the-Dark Blanka Green” variant that is also translucent.

Here’s what you get in the Legacy Cartridge Edition:

• Limited Edition of 5,500*

• Brand-New Playable SNES Cartridge*

• Tri-Fold Box w/ Foil, Gloss & Embossments

• Premium Instruction Booklet

• Retro Pack-In Surprises

• Package Design & Restoration by Jango Snow Art & Design

• Manufacturing by Retrotainment Games

How can you get your hands on one of these bad boys, you ask? Well, only 5500 copies are being made but this is where it gets interesting. 4500 of those will contain the red Ryu cartridge while only 1000 of them will have the green Blanka one. The tricky part is that there is no way of choosing which one you want. According to the fine print, the coloured cartridges are randomly inserted into the boxes and there are no guarantees which version you will receive because it is randomized. In other words, you may want to buy one and try your luck by buying another if you’re interested in having both.

The special edition costs $100 USD and can be ordered from here. Better act fast though because we’re guessing these are going to be gone faster than E. Honda’s wavy hand attack.

Let us know if you’re planning on grabbing one of these in the comments below.

