You Can Buy Nintendo Switch Games Using PayPal Now

Buying Switch Games Just Got Easier

Can you believe there are over 100 games on the Switch already? That’s pretty remarkable considering past Nintendo consoles like to trickle releases out sporadically. The Switch, on the other hand, is a huge success and games ranging from the small Kamiko all the way to the large Breath of the Wild offer gamers a wealth of game experiences. Buying all of these games from the eShop is pretty simple, but now Nintendo has brought one of the Internet’s most popular digital payment systems to the Switch.

That’s right! PayPal has made its way to the Nintendo Switch, making it that much easier to purchase digital games. PayPal can also be used on Nintendo’s web store if one chooses to buy from there. It isn’t simply Switch games either. 3DS and Wii U digital software can now be purchased using the new built-in PayPal integration.

“This collaboration with Nintendo is yet another example of our partner-based approach,” said Chris Morse, Director of Merchant Communication at PayPal. “Nintendo is the newest of our collaborations with leading technology companies to expand the reach of our products, explore new contexts, increase conversions for our merchants, and give our consumers the flexibility, security, and speed that digital payments can offer.”

The feature is now available in the US, Canada, and Japan as well as over two dozen countries in Europe. You can see the full list of countries here.

Using PayPal as an alternative to using a credit card for online purchases isn’t anything new but it is nice to see Nintendo finally getting on board. PayPal is known for its ease of use and high-end security. It sounds like a perfect mobile payment system for a system that’s mobile. Hmmm, that sounded more clever in our heads.

We’re excited about this development but also a tad worried for our wallets once again. We aren’t sure if we have the will power now to refrain from buying more and more games. Sigh, first world problems indeed.

