New Call of Duty WW2 Gameplay Shows Beta Maps & Killstreaks

Call of Duty WW2 Modes Include Hardpoint, Deathmatch, and War

Sledgehammer Games is hard at work to deliver their WW2 experience, Call of Duty WW2, by November. New gameplay footage showcases much of their progress on the multiplayer aspect. Among the things we see are new locations and weapons.

Among the maps is the newly introduced Gibraltar. The mode is Hardpoint, where players win by holding control areas. The fight is between American and German forces while gameplay is from the point of view of the German faction. Alongside a survey of the map and the game’s graphics, we get up close and personal with weapons like the STG-44 assault rifle.

Additionally, the footage grants us a look into some of the killstreak bonuses. They include the Fritz Bomb, which is nearly the WW2 equivalent of a drone strike. Then there’s the ball gunner kill streak that lets players take control of a bomber turret. Others come in the form of a care package and fighter strafing run.

See everything in the new game footage provided by GameInformer. Other maps included are Pointe du Hoc, Ardennes Forest, and War mode in Operation Breakout.

Call of Duty WW2 arrives November 3rd, 2017 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Multiplayer maps presented in the new footage will be available in the beta, which is accessible to anyone who pre-orders. Beta start time for PS4 is August 25, 10 AM PST. Later on, the beta will be available for PS4 and Xbox One starting September 1, 10 AM PST.