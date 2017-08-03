Call of Duty: WWII Beta Players Will Earn Some Sweet Rewards

Bonuses Revealed For Call of Duty: WWII Beta Players

The Call of Duty: WWII beta is quickly approaching, and Activision has now revealed the bonuses players will receive just for participating. If you’re already looking forward to the beta, these rewards will just make your time on the game that much sweeter.

For anyone who pre-orders the newest Call of Duty title, they will receive access to the private multiplayer beta, which comes along with some cool rewards. For those players who play the beta, they will receive the MP Private Beta Combat Pack, which includes a helmet, calling card, and emblem! Although these items cannot be used within the beta, players will be rewarded them when Call of Duty: WWII is released on November 3rd. You can check out the announcement of Twitter below to see what the rewards will look like.

Participate in the #WWIIBeta and get the exclusive MP Private Beta Combat Pack, including a unique helmet, calling card, and emblem! pic.twitter.com/KXx94eGald — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 2, 2017

The Call of Duty: WW II beta begins on August 25th on the PlayStation 4 and ends on August 28th. The beta begins for the Xbox One on September 1st, and runs until September 4th. PS4 players will have a second chance to play the beta during this weekend as well!

Everyone that pre-orders Call of Duty: WWII will not only receive access to the beta, but they will also get an awesome weapon camo to use in the new Zombies mode! On top of that, if you pre-order the game digitally you will receive even more bonuses, including the Division’s Pack (includes 5 exclusive outfits for multiplayer), and 500 COD points to use within either Infinite Warfare or Black Ops 3. There really doesn’t seem to be a downside to pre-ordering the latest Call of Duty title does there?

Will you be getting in on the action of the Call of Duty: WWII beta? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

