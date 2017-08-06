Bungie Says There Will Be “A Lot More Variety” After the Destiny 2 Story

What Can Players Expect After Completing the Destiny 2 Campaign?

With one month left before the launch of Destiny 2, the anticipation of the sequel to the hugely popular first person shooter is increasing every day. In a recent interview with Heavy, Bungie has revealed what players can expect from the upcoming title once they’ve completed the main story, and it’s a lot!

According to David Dague, also known as DeeJ, Destiny 2 will not end with the completion of the main story. With time-consuming games such as Destiny, the developers find a way to provide players with various avenues to explore after the completion of the main narrative, and that is exactly what Bungie has done. DeeJ said that there will be a lot more to do outside of the campaign. “Beyond the campaign, once the last cinematic plays out I think you’re going to find a lot more variety. When you’re in a destination, you open the map and the map will be littered with all these different things you can do. You can go on adventures that will tell you more about those destinations and the characters that you’ll discover in those places. You’re used to walking up to a character in The Tower or in a social space like The Reef or Felwinter Peak, but you’ll actually walk up to the characters in destinations and interact with them.”

Besides participating in a variety of post-game raids to earn better gear, players will also have lots of opportunity to learn more about the world of Destiny 2, all while completing different missions and interacting with a multitude of characters. DeeJ stated, “There are things you can do in the world to expand your understanding of those places or get rewards. Public Events that you can see on the map you’ll know when they begin, instead of people literally wandering around the world of Destiny hoping a Public Event would start. Or crowdsourcing together to figure out a map.”

One thing that DeeJ did make clear is that the team behind Destiny 2 is driven to make the game as immersive as possible, giving players a complete experience, rather than forcing them to do more in the world because they have to. “You’re going to learn more about the story in the game. You’re going to understand when the Public Events start in the game. You’re going to be able to interact with other players and manage your clan in the game. And, what we want to do is immerse people’s minds in the world of the game and not force them to leave to make their experience complete. I think you’re going to find, even independent of the raid, there’s a far greater variety of things to do to enjoy your Guardian lifestyle after the final cutscene has played out.”

Destiny 2 will be released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6th and for PC players on October 24th. Are you excited to find out what all of this extra content following the campaign will look like? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

