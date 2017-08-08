Bungie and Numskull Designs Are Launching a Bunch of Cool New Destiny 2 Merch to Celebrate the Game’s Launch

Bungie and Numskull Designs have teamed up to launch a bunch of cool new Destiny 2 merch in celebration of the video game’s upcoming launch. The teams are proud to formally announce the official range of Destiny 2 merchandise products for the highly anticipated title that will be making its way to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Window’s PC this September.

The line up of merch includes over 22 new and innovative products which Destiny fans will be absolutely delighted to collect. Included in these items are products such as the Replica Ghost and Scented Candle Set, which comes with 5 individual candles, each containing an individual scent and colorful wax that represents the materials found on each planet within the game. The description reads “Simply light the scented candle that corresponds to the planet you are exploring, to add a further dimension to your gaming experience.” To make things even better, it comes complete with a 130mm tall 3D Replica Ghost that holds individual candles.

But that’s not all, as stated before, a whopping 22 products are set to hit the stores! The entire range of merchandise will include a cool range of products and can be viewed HERE. Check out the full list below!:

• A scented candle set (sold with or without Ghost candle holder)

• Onesies

• Bathrobes (2)

• Bottle Opener

• Ice Cube Tray

• Xmas baubles / Ornaments

• Fridge magnet set

• Key chains (4)

• Wallets (2)

• Steel Mugs (2)

• Heat reactive mug

• Snapbacks (2)

Destiny 2 is set to take off for launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Window’s PC on 6th September 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Will you be jumping in on the action? Which awesome new collectible piece of physical merchandise is your favorite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

SOURCE: Press Release