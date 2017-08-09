Newest Breath of the Wild Update Introduces New Way to Get Items

You Can Now Get Items Through A… News Channel in Breath of the Wild?

The latest update for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild allows players to get items in a new way. Specifically, through a separate news channel available for download on the eShop.

The critical details are still missing here, but allegedly you can grab items by watching this news channel? Or perhaps by grabbing codes and/or keys by accessing it on a regular basis. There are other fixes included in this update, including one that addresses a problem with Master Mode’s Kilton quest series. As with all of Nintendo’s patch notes, these ones are a bit light on details, but that’s nothing a little player testing won’t correct. Check out the ‘full’ patch notes below!

Version 1.3.1

We have fixed the issue in Pack 1: The Master Trials of the Expansion Pass, in which defeating certain enemies for Kilton was not counted toward completion when playing in Master Mode.

In-game items can now be obtained from launching the software from certain articles distributed through a new News channel (“The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Tips from the Wild”) which can be accessed through News on the Home menu. This channel is expected to open on 8/9/2017. Depending on your game progress and location, certain items may not be obtainable.

Various fixes to improve gameplay.

