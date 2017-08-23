Blizzard Issues Apology to Australia Over ‘Junkertown’ Map Controversy

Blizzard Apologizes Due to Choice Wording in the New Overwatch Map ‘Junkertown’

The recent announcement of Junkertown, a new Overwatch map set in Australia, has caused quite a stir. Although some rejoiced, others raised a few points that the new map is “culturally insensitive” to the Australian people. Blizzard has since issued an apology over this new map.

The announcement of Junkertown is quite controversial, and not just over one part of the map either. First, people were quick to point out that the words “they thought they could take our land”, in the voiceover for the trailer announcement is insensitive due to Australia’s history with the indigenous communities. Of course, in the context of the game it is a bit less harmful, “they thought they could take our land and give it to the machines.”

The second point of controversy relates to a sign found within the Overwatch map. This sign, in a map set in Australia, should probably use the Australian term “take away”, however the sign uses the American term, “take out”. A user, RagingWinston, stated the following on Reddit after the announcement of this new map:

“This is pretty big nit-picking but oh well. On the new map, Junkertown, after the first checkpoint there is a sign on the street corner which advertises “take-out”, a term which I guess is more commonly used in America. In Australia, we actually call it “take-away” rather than the other. This is obviously no big deal but it’s gonna piss off some of us Aussies. I’m not too sure if I’m the only one that has noticed this so far. Maybe in post-apocalyptic Australia we have resorted to American terms.” You can check out the sign in question below.

Shortly after, Overwatch game director, Jeff Kaplan, responded issuing an apology to the entire country of Australia over this choice of sign wording. “I’d like to offer a direct apology to the entire country of Australia. Please forgive our cultural insensitivity. We will fix this in an upcoming patch (the sign travesty will most likely go live for some period before being fixed). I’ve also been told by Muselk that our coffees are too large as well. We’re learning… trying, over here…” At the time of writing, this mistake has since been corrected within the game.

While the apology only addresses one of the two controversies surrounding Junkertown, only time will tell whether Blizzard will address the voice over wording in the announcement trailer. It’s certainly likely they never meant any harm with the wording, and in context is does make sense.

What do you think about all of the controversy? And do you think Blizzard should apologize for the voice over wording as well? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates.

SOURCE