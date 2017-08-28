Closer to the Release, Injustice 2 Unveils New Black Manta Trailer

Black Manta is a BOSS in New Injustice Fighter Pack 2

Today Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and DC Entertainment revealed gameplay for Black Manta in Injustice 2, the first Fighter Pack 2 character who will join the roster on September 12. Archnemesis to Aquaman and sworn enemy of the sea, Black Manta proves that his brilliant intellect, armored battle suit, energy beams and array of powerful weapons are more than enough to make him a worthy opponent for the king of Atlantis. Also don’t forget his stabby diving knives, harpoon gun, jetpack, and the million bombs that he has stashed in that wetsuit. Check out the trailer before we delve into the gameplay:





From the gameplay, Black Manta’s primary goal will be getting close to his opponent to juggle them for non-stop combos. But what’s interesting is his optical blasts reminiscent of Cyclops from the MARVEL universe. Black Manta seems to have three modes for this blast, ranging from a quick short-range blast to longer, multiple-hit attacks. This probably has something to do with where his Power meter is, but it’s still interesting to watch Black Manta’s attacks change over time.

Now add the flight pack and dive bombs showcased, and he’s playing like Iron Man in MARVEL vs. CAPCOM (sorry for all the MARVEL comparisons, folks). He’s just hovering there, dodging all ground attacks like a BOSS. If someone could use quickly utilize all the different elements showcased, this character is going to be a true competitor in future tournaments.

SOURCE: PRESS RELEASE