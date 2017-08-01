BioWare Montreal Merges with Motive for Possible Star Wars Project

Star Wars Will Give the Team Purpose While Mass Effect Is Shelved

After their most recent financial earnings call, Electronic Arts confirmed that BioWare Montreal, the team behind Mass Effect Andromeda, is merging with Jade Raymond’s Motive Studios. Jade Raymond, in case you don’t know, served as a producer for the Assassin’s Creed franchise back in her days with Ubisoft.

Tech Raptor confirmed the merge through a statement directly from publisher EA. This comes after a financial earnings call in which company CFO Blake Jorgensen said Motive and BioWare Montreal would operate as a single entity: “…we brought our BioWare Montreal team into that same facility, so they now all sit in one new studio together.”

Motive Studios, as you may know, is currently working on a few IPs, including the mysterious Star Wars title; Star Wars in the style of Uncharted” as it goes. Therefore, we imagine they’re getting a little more assistance on said project to deliver on its bold promises.

“The teams in EA Worldwide Studios are packed with talent, and more than ever we’re driving collaboration between studios on key projects,” the publisher stated. “With multiple major projects in development in Montreal, we are merging BioWare Montreal with Motive Studios. This is an ongoing process, but there are many exciting roles and opportunities for everyone on the team.

“BioWare continues its work on new titles – including the highly-anticipated game, Anthem. What’s coming next for BioWare is very exciting, and we’re thrilled to have Casey Hudson returning to lead the studios in Edmonton and Austin.”

Motive is also assisting DICE in the present development of Star Wars: Battlefront II. In conjunction with Criterion, they’re working to meet the demand for a pristine game with loads of content by release.

Since Motive is being stretched, the addition of BioWare devs sounds like a prudent move on EA’s part. Additionally, if you pay attention, the publisher called the merger “an ongoing process.” It is likely that BioWare Montreal will remain in existence until the last of Mass Effect Andromeda‘s updates have been delivered. No telling exactly when that will be.

