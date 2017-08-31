Life Is Strange: Before the Storm Drops Episode 1 with a Sack Full of Feels

And So Begins the Story of Chloe and Rachel

From the publisher of award-winning franchises like Tomb Raider, Final Fantasy and other games that made your childhood great, comes the next installment of Life is Strange. Today, anyone on PC, PS4, and Xbox One can play Life is Strange: Before the Storm Episode 1: ‘Awake.’

With Life is Strange: Before the Storm, players experience the life of Chloe Price, best friend to Max Caulfield in the original game. Set a few years before the first installment, the story follows major events in Chloe’s life that lead to the sassy, punk-rock personality we eventually come to know.

As we’ve seen before, the game offers the dynamic element of player choice. Decisions and interactions lead to lasting consequences that can show up at various points in the game. With Before the Storm Episode 1, we’re just getting started. The decisions of episode 1 will carry over to the next and the next.

The heart and soul of Before the Storm focuses on the adventures and antics of Chloe and her best friend Rachel. You get to see their relationship evolve as you explore the world of Arcadia Bay. Characters inhabiting this nook of North America come new and old, and each one has a part to play.

In order to pull an authentic relationship from the characters of Life is Strange, Deck Nine Games interviewed real pairs of people with stories to tell. We get a glimpse of their stories in the new “Open Letter” video provided by Square Enix, which you can view down below:

“I wanted to capture the emotion and spirit of Life is Strange in a way that you don’t usually see in video game advertising,” said Jon Brook, Square Enix Vice President for Brand Marketing in a press release. As a game, it braves to be different, harnessing emotions rarely seen in video games and I wanted the advertising to match this. I am really pleased with how it turned out. It’s designed to remind us that life is all about our relationships and a strong friendship can change everything. I hope everyone can relate to that.”

So if you’re ready to jump back into compelling storytelling, you can download episode 1 today and experience life before the storm. Digital codes are now available on Amazon for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, including for the Digital Deluxe Edition that comes with an additional episode.

Happy gaming.

SOURCE: Press Release