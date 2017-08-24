Battlefield 3 Leads Xbox One’s Free Games for September

Games with Gold Coming September 2017

Xbox Gold subscribers, get ready to reap more rewards for your loyalty. Xbox has unveiled their free Games with Gold for the month of September. As always, here are some oldies but goodies you can re-experience or enjoy for the first time.

Starting on September 1st, players will be able to go back to the tracks with Forza Motorsport 5. It’s your chance to adjust to the racing franchise if you have yet to test yourself with Forza Horizon 3 while bracing yourself for the incoming Forza Motorsport 7.

Then, on September 16, Xbox players can tune into the paranormal with Oxenfree. Oxenfree is the spooky 3D side-scroller that places a group of friends on a mysterious island. Choices you make matter and affect the lives of everyone involved. Think of it as a side-scrolling Until Dawn.

Coming to the 360, we get Hydro Thunder Hurricane: A racing title with a twist. Speeding your way through intense maps, you’ll find mythical entities on the path to the finish line.

Last but certainly not least, players can get back into the epic campaign of Battlefield 3. With riveting action sequences and intense, non-stop moments of combat, the game now offers a classic experience at no cost

Let us know what you think of the month’s Games with Gold. Best list of 2017? Comment down below.

