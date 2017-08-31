It’s Official, Battlefield 1: In the Name of the Tsar Will Be Released in September

Release Date for Battlefield 1: In the Name of the Tsar DLC Has Been Confirmed

After being revealed back in May, there has been no word on when the In the Name of the Tsar DLC for Battlefield 1 would be released. Thankfully, this release date has been just been announced, and it’s next month. There’s even better news if you’re a Premium Pass member, as you will be able to get your hands on the new content 2 full weeks before it launches!

In the Name of the Tsar DLC will be released on September 19th, for everyone who owns Battlefield 1, and the early access for Premium Pass holders will begin on September 5th. The DLC costs $15 USD separately, or $50 USD if you purchase the Premium Pass for all DLC content. In the Name of the Tsar includes six new maps, a brand new game mode, a bunch of new weapons, and lots of new in-game rewards. EA has called this DLC Battlefield 1’s “most extensive expansion yet” and if that doesn’t get you fired up about it, I’m not sure what will.

The six maps are: Lupkow Pass, Albion, Galicia, Brusilov Keep, Tsaritsyn, and Volga River. Now if you’re thinking Lupkow Pass sounds familiar, it’s probably because this snow-bitten map is already available to those who hold the Premium Pass. You can check out the descriptions for each map here. In addition to these maps, players will receive 11 new Russian-themed weapons, including the Russian Standard 1912 grenade and the Mosin-Nagant M91 gun.

And if you’re looking for a way to try out these new weapons and maps, you can dive into Supply Drop, the incoming game mode. This mode is set on the Eastern Front, and much like the game mode by the same name in past Call of Duty titles, teams will compete for the drop zone in order to recover airdrops. These drops will provide them with additional weaponry.

Following the In the Name of the Tsar DLC, Battlefield 1 will receive the third expansion, Turning Tides, in December and the fourth DLC pack, Apocalypse, in early 2018. Even though Battlefield 1 has been out for almost a year, there is still a lot of content to be seen, and fun to be had. If you don’t own the game EA has recently announced a new edition of the game, the Revolution Edition, which includes the Premium Pass for $60 USD. And if you’re looking to spend less money, the popular shooter is available, for free, with EA/Origin Access on the PC and Xbox One.

Are you looking forward to this upcoming DLC for Battlefield 1?

