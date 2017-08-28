Azure Striker Gunvolt is like Mega Man 2.0 for the Nintendo Switch

New Striker Pack Brings Two Games for the price of One

Nintendo’s success and ongoing popularity are rooted in the creation of fantastic 2D platformers, and they’re keeping the quality going with the latest release coming for the Nintendo Switch. Here’s to reintroducing Azure Striker Gunvolt: the futuristic, side-scrolling shooter.

Originally made for the 3DS, Azure Striker Gunvolt has been reworked for the portable console. The IP carries the spirit of Mega Man but with faster gameplay and visuals. We’re talking upgraded graphics and 60fps. But to sweeten the deal, Nintendo is offering both installments, Azure Striker Gunvolt and Azure Striker Gunvolt 2, in a two-for-one package. In other words, Switch owners are getting the definitive versions of both titles. Additional DLC content includes bonus stages, more boss battles, and more of the original music.

When you purchase the Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack for the Nintendo Switch, here’s exactly what you can look forward to:

Experience the fast-paced gameplay in brilliant 60 fps;

Enjoy all the DLC from the original Nintendo 3DS versions, fighting through extra stages, bosses, and bonus modes, all while rocking out to new songs

Feel the flawless platform integration with Nintendo Switch Pro Controller compatibility and HD Rumble support, allowing Gunvolt’s powerful electrical attacks to bring players even closer to the action

Nintendo Switch Gunvolt’s powerful electrical attacks to bring players even closer to the action Jam along to a brand-new theme song from the beloved virtual idol Lumen

Get lost in the story with high-resolution event graphics and in-game text, so the characters look better than ever

Become immersed in the Nintendo Switch experience with new gameplay balance and improvements

Journey through the levels and peruse menus on the new intuitive one-screen layout.

Developed by Inti Creates, Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack is coming to North America and Europe in October 2017. For $39.99, you receive everything mentioned along with memorable characters and a series lauded for some of the best gameplay in the genre. So if you have a Nintendo Switch and are a lover of classic 2D, you may want to keep an eye out for this release.

SOURCE: Press Release