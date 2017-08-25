August PSN Flash Sale is Live With Huge Discounts on a Massive Library of Games

PlayStation Is Hosting Another Flash Sale

PlayStation Store is having another flash sale on some sweet PlayStation games. The August 2017 flash sale on the North American PlayStation Store is now live, letting you save up to 90% on PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita games.

Running until Monday, August 28 at 8am PT/11am ET, here are all the deals in this month’s PSN Flash Sale on the PlayStation Store:

PlayStation 4 Games

Adam’s Venture: Origins Deluxe Edition – $6.44 Adventures of Pip – $5.99 Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders – $8.99 Among the Sleep – $5.99 Anomaly 2 – $1.49 Apotheon – $3.74 Aragami – $7.99 Battleship – $5.99 Battle Worlds: Kronos – $4.99 Big Buck Hunter Arcade – $6.99 Blue Estate: The Game – $3.24 Boggle – $3.99 Bound by Flame – $5.99 Brick Breaker – $2.99 Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse – $6.24 Cabela’s African Adventures – $9.59 Catlateral Damage – $3.99 Chivalry: Medieval Warfare – $7.99 Chivalry: Medieval Warfare Ultimate Edition – $9.89 Claire: Extended Cut – $5.09 Crypt of the NecroDancer – $2.99 Dariusburst Chronicle Saviours – $9.59 Dariusburst Chronicle Saviours DLC – 50% off each Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition – $5.99 Deadlight: Director’s Cut – $4.49 Dead Rising – $7.99 Doodle God, Doodle Devil & Doodle Kingdom – $5.99 Ducati 90th Anniversary – $9.99 Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour – $5.99 Dungeon Punks – $4.49 Dying Reborn – $7.99 Dying Reborn Ultimate Bundle – $9.99 Evolve Digital Deluxe Edition – $7.19 Four Sided Fantasy – $2.49 Furi – $7.99 Goat Simulator: The Payday Bundle – $4.89 Gunscape – $0.99 Guns, Gore & Cannoli – $3.99 Handball 16 – $8.99 Honor and Duty: Arcade Edition – $1.95 Ironcast – $5.24 Iron Sea Defenders – $2.79 Jotun: Valhalla Edition – $5.99 Just Cause 3 Expansion Pass – $9.99 King’s Quest: The Complete Collection – $9.89 Lords of the Fallen – $3.99 Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition – $5.99 Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime – $5.99 Mahjong – $2.99 McDroid – $1.99 Medieval Defenders – $2.79 Minecraft: Story Mode Adventure Pass – $3.99 Minecraft: Story Mode Season Pass – $7.99 Monster Jam: Crush It! – $5.99 Mordheim: City of the Damned – $9.99 Moto Racer 4 – $9.99 Motorcycle Club – $3.99 Murdered: Soul Suspect – $4.99 MXGP 2: The Official Motocross Videogame – $9.99 NERO: Nothing Ever Remains Obscure – $6.99 No Time to Explain – $3.74 One Way Trip – $4.49 Overcooked – $6.79 Overcooked: Gourmet Edition – $7.99 Overcooked Holiday Bundle – $7.99 Pixel Gear – $3.29 Primal Carnage: Extinction – $7.99 Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship – $6.99 Pure Pool – $5.99 Puzzle Showdown 4K – $3.99 Resident Evil 4 – $9.99 Reus – $6.99 Risk – $3.74 Risk Urban Assault – $5.99 Rogue Legacy – $4.24 Rollercoaster Dreams – $5.99 Sebastien Loeb Rally Evo – $8.99 Scrabble – $3.74 Shadwen – $4.24 Siegecraft Commander – $2.99 Siralim – $3.99 Siralim 2 – $5.99 Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition – $7.49 Solitaire – $2.99 Stardust Vanguards – $0.99 SteamWorld Dig – $2.49 SteamWorld Heist – $5.99 Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure – $2.99 Stories: The Path of Destinies – $3.74 Sword Coast Legends – $4.49 Tethered – $9.99 The Bridge – $1.99 The Castle Game – $3.74 The Dwarves – $9.99 The Final Station – $5.99 The Light and Dark Bundle – $6.89 The Technomancer – $9.99 The War of Mine: The Little Ones – $7.49 Tina’s Toy Factory – $0.98 Tiny Troopers Joint Ops Complete Bundle – $2.39 Tour de France: Season 2014 – $3.49 Tower of Guns – $3.74 Trine 2: Complete Story – $2.99 Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power – $5.49 Trine Bundle – $5.99 Trine Enchanted Edition – $3.74 Trine Trilogy – $8.99 Trivial Pursuit Live – $3.74 Tumblestone – $9.99 Uno – $3.99 Valentino Rossi The Game – $9.99 Verdun – $4.99 Weeping Doll – $2.99 Wheels of Aurelia – $3.99 Yesterday Origins – $9.99 Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles – $7.99 Ziggurat – $3.74 Zotrix – $2.99



PlayStation VR Games

Ace Banana – $4.49

Carnival Games VR – $9.99

Dying Reborn – $3.99

NBA 2KVR Experience – $2.99

Oasis Games Horror VR Bundle – $5.99

Oasis Games Shooter VR Bundle – $7.49

Time Machine VR – $9.89

Unearthing Mars – $5.99

PlayStation 3 Games

Adam’s Venture: Chronicles – $1.49

Alien Rage – $1.49

Alter Echo – $3.99

BioShock – $4.99

BioShock 2 – $4.99

BioShock Infinite – $4.99

Bomberman ’94 – $2.99

Bomberman Ultra – $4.99

Bound by Flame – $5.99

Cabela’s African Adventures – $9.89

Cabela’s Big Game Hunter Pro Hunts – $4.99

Chivalry: Medieval Warfare – $4.94

Dead Island GOTY Edition – $5.99

Dead Island: Riptide Complete Edition – $4.99

de Blob 2 – $3.74

Drakengard 3 – $9.99

Elevator Action Deluxe – $4.99

Enemy Front – $3.99

Farming Simulator 15 – $7.49

Final Fantasy XIII-2 – $7.49

Gradius V – $4.99

Hunter’s Trophy 2: America – $2.99

Hunter’s Trophy 2: Australia – $2.99

Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days – $3.74

Kane & Lynch: Dead Men – $3.74

King’s Quest: The Complete Collection – $9.89

Le Tour de France: Season 2014 – $3.49

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII – $9.99

Mamorukun Curse – $1.49

Metro: Last Light Complete Edition – $4.99

Monster Jam Battlegrounds – $3.49

Moon Diver – $4.99

MotoGP 13 – $7.99

Motorcycle Club – $3.99

Painkiller: Hell and Damnation – $3.99

Poker Night 2 – $2.99

Quantum Conundrum – $3.74

Record of Agarest War – $2.99

Rogue Legacy – $4.24

Saints Row IV National Treasure Edition – $4.99

Sleeping Dogs – $4.99

Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – $7.99

Space Invaders Infinity Gene – $4.99

Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition – $3.74

Suikoden III – $4.99

Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack – $1.99

Teslagrad – $3.74

The Bridge – $1.99

The UnderGarden – $1.99

Thexder Neo – $2.49

Tiny Troopers Joint Ops Complete Bundle – $2.39

Tour de France 2013: 100th Edition – $2.99

Truck Racer – $2.99

PlayStation Vita Games

Adventures to Go! (PSP) – $5.99

Army Corps of Hell – $9.99

BlazBlue: Continuum Shift II (PSP) – $2.99

Blazing Souls Accelate (PSP) – $2.99

Bomberman ’94 (PSP) – $2.99

Broken Sword 5 The Serpent’s Curse – $3.39

Carnage Heart EXA (PSP) – $7.99

Chameleon (PSP) – $1.19

Cho Aniki Zero (PSP) – $2.39

Claire: Extended Cut – $5.09

Crypt of the NecroDancer – $2.99

Dariusburst Chronicle Saviours – $7.99

Dissidia 012 duodecim Final Fantasy (PSP) – $7.49

Dissidia Final Fantasy (PSP) – $7.49

Dungeon Punks – $4.49

Dying: Reborn – $5.99

End of Serenity (PSP) – $5.99

Gladiator Begins (PSP) – $3.19

Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus (PSP) – $2.99

Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom (PSP) – $2.99

Hakuoki: Warriors of the Shinsengumi (PSP) – $3.19

Handball 16 – $5.99

Harvest Moon: Boy & Girl (PSP) – $5.99

Harvest Moon: Hero of Leaf Valley (PSP) – $7.99

Innocent Life: A Futuristic Harvest Moon (PSP) – $5.99

Jikandia: The Timeless Land (PSP) – $2.99

Lord of Arcana (PSP) – $7.49

Mimana Iyar Chronicle (PSP) – $2.99

Mystic Chronicles (PSP) – $5.99

Ragnarok Tactics (PSP) – $3.19

Reel Fishing: Master’s Challenge – $7.99

Reel Fishing: The Great Outdoors (PSP) – $5.99

Rogue Legacy – $4.24

Siralim – $3.99

Siralim 2 – $5.99

SteamWorld Dig – $2.49

SteamWorld Heist – $5.99

Talisman: Digital Edition – $8.99

Teslagrad – $3.74

The Bridge – $1.99

Tiny Troopers Joint Ops Complete Bundle – $2.39

Warriors of the Lost Empire (PSP) – $1.79

PSOne Classics

Castlevania Chronicles – $2.99

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night – $4.99

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver – $1.49

Metal Gear Solid – $4.99

Silent Hill – $2.99

Suikoden – $2.99

Suikoden II – $4.99

*All prices are in USD and may be higher in Canada.

What do you think of this PSN Flash Sale? Tell us in the comments below.

SOURCE