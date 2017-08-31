Share This

 

Astro Announces a New Call of Duty Wireless Headset at an Affordable Price

Astro Makes Announcement at PAX Prime in Seattle

The companion to Astro’s A10 Gaming Headset (released in June) is a wireless audio solution designed for the same purpose – to allow a wider range of gamers to experience Astro Gaming’s renowned build quality, enhanced comfort and audio fidelity at a competitive price point.  The upcoming A20 features two models compatible with the Xbox One family of devices (Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X) as well as Windows 10, and two models compatible with PlayStation 4 and Windows 10.

The Astro A20 Wireless Headset is sure to turn heads with numerous category leading features, including 5.8GHz wireless; Astro Command Center capability allowing for fine tuning of every input and output parameter, mic level adjustments and custom EQ modes; Astro Audio; flip-to-mute mic; and more! Most importantly, the new A20 will retail for just $149.99.

Astro A20

The studio is also planning to support the upcoming November 3 launch of Call of Duty: WWII with a customized Call of Duty A20 Wireless Headset, which will retail for $159.99.

The A20 Wireless Headset and the custom Call of Duty version will be available in October.  More information about the new cans can be found here: http://www.astrogaming.com/a20-wireless-headset/

Source: Press Release

 

 

