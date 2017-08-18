Combat and Weapons Detailed in a New Assassin’s Creed: Origins Video

Assassin’s Creed: Origins Director Explains Combat Gameplay and More

Ubisoft has taken full advantage of the extra year between Assassin’s Creed games, which is obvious by the innovations Ubisoft has made in various aspects of the game. In a new gameplay video, the director of Assassin’s Creed: Origins breaks down the new combat system and the variety of weapons available.

Ubisoft has recently published a brand new Q&A video of Assassin’s Creed, in which Ashraf Ismail, the game director, explains how the new combat system will work. Combat in the latest game in the franchise will follow a hit box system where players and enemies alike will take damage based on things like distance between them and the type of weapon used. For example, a short dagger will do significantly less damage, and to less enemies, than a long spear. Adding to this, long range attacks will do less damage than close range.

With that being said, Ismail says there will be “a lot” of melee and ranged weapons. From swords, and heavy bladed weapons like the scepter, to blunt weapons like a mace, and your own fists, players will be able to attack enemies in a variety of thrilling ways. Of course, the focus can’t all be on hand-to-hand combat, so along the way players will find different types of bows, including the rapid-fire bow, the hunter bow, the warrior bow and the predator bow.

Ashraf Ismail also explained that he wanted to make the new combat system harder than the previous games in the popular AC series. It is more difficult so that players will never feel like their character is invincible. Obviously this means that you’ll have to be careful to assess your surroundings and to know when to start fights and when to run.

Of course, these are not the only new additions to the game, as Assassin’s Creed: Origins will have an open world, and there will be RPG elements as the game progresses, allowing for gameplay that fits a wide variety of play styles.

Assassin’s Creed: Origins launches on October 27 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. You can check out the video below, where Ismail breaks down the combat in a developer Q&A.

SOURCE